Seventeen year old benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Troy David, a seventeen year old all rounder from Edinburgh, East Bank, Berbice, is the latest young cricketer to benefit from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. David was the recipient of one pair of cricket shoes.

The Fraser’s Educational Institute right arm leg spinner and middle order batsman, represents Edinburgh Cricket Club at all levels. At a simple ceremony held recently, he was very thankful for the shoes and promised to work hard on his game. This project continues to support young people and promised David more support as his game grows. He was reminded to balance his education with cricket. We are happy to be associated with the development of cricket especially through young people.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, twenty five pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, seventy seven young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty two bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty nine pairs of cricket shoes, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty two pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club and Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each).

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.