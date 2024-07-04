Hodge 112 steers West Indies to 339 in tour opener against FCC XI

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies began their tour of England with a resolute batting performance in their warm-up match against an FCC XI at Beckenhem, finishing the opening day on a high note. Led by Kavem Hodge’s commanding century, they posted a formidable total of 339 in their first innings.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors faced early adversity with Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Zachary McCaskie departing cheaply, leaving them struggling at 10 for two. However, debutant Mikyle Louis and Kirk McKenzie steered the innings back on track with a crucial 106-run partnership for the third wicket. Louis impressed with a composed half-century, scoring 50 before he was dismissed.

McKenzie continued to build on the foundation laid by Louis, playing fluently to score 73 valuable runs. His partnership with Hodge, who anchored the innings superbly, proved pivotal as they added 138 runs together. Hodge, displaying both patience and aggression, reached his century with a confident six off Farhan Ahmed, setting a strong platform for his team.

Following a rain interruption, the West Indies’ middle and lower order faced a testing period, losing wickets in quick succession. Despite the lower-order collapse, Hodge stood tall, guiding his team past the 300-run mark. His innings finally came to an end when he was dismissed for a well-made 112, the last wicket to fall as the West Indies were bowled out for 339 from 72.1 overs.

John Turner was the pick of the bowlers for FCC XI, claiming four wickets for 60 runs, while Ahmed also made significant contributions with his four-wicket haul costing 48 runs.

The day’s play showcased the West Indies’ resilience and depth in their batting lineup, with partnerships crucial in steering them towards a competitive total. As they continue their preparations for the upcoming series against England, this performance will serve as a confidence booster and provide valuable insights into the conditions and opposition.

At stumps FCC XI were 15-0. Ben McKinney is 11 not out and with him is Harry Singh.

Meanwhile, Hodge, who is on his maiden England trip, said he found it cold but enjoyed his first outing and cannot wait to get to Lord’s.

“It’s always a dream to play that at Lord’s,” Hodge said after the day’s play. “Something growing up as a kid that you sit and dream about, you watch a lot of cricket at Lord’s. It’s something I am looking forward to: getting the opportunity to sit and watch the game, play there with the crowd, the prestige, the home of cricket, it’s something that every cricketer aspires to do.”

Like Shamar, Hodge – who at 31 has played only two Tests – was part of the memorable win at the Gabba win in January, scoring 71 and 29. Hodge said the character shown by West Indies in the Australia series could keep their self-belief high in England too.

“It [the Gabba win] has played a big role in the sense of belief that we have as a team. Going into a Test match against Australia with [several] debutants [on the tour], I don’t think much people give us a sniff, but it proved to everybody that the belief that we have as a team, we prepared well.

“I must big up Andrew Coley [head coach] and his backroom staff, they put in a lot of work and a lot of work that people don’t see, but it showed there on the field. So it’s something that really pushed us and we just continued to ride off that.”

Scores: First-Class Counties Select XI 15 for 0 trail West Indies 339 (Hodge 112, Athanaze 74, McKenzie 73, Louis 50, Ahmed 4-48, Turner 4-60) by 324 runs. (SportsMax/ESPNcricinfo)