Health Ministry gets IT equipment to bolster immunization programme

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday received a donation of computers, printers, tablets and memory cards to bolster its immunization programme. The donation was made by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the Maternal and Child Health Department.

According to a statement the ministry posted via its Facebook Page, the donation consisted of nine Desktops Computer, six printers, five tablets, headphones and memory cards, will be given to the central vaccine bond to support immunization through vaccine stock management and reporting, as well as to boost the surveillance capacity for the immunization programme.

During the handover ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, noted that one of the initiatives the ministry is undertaking is the Electronic Health Record System. By the end of 2025, appropriate software will be developed.

He stated, “As part of the modernisation of the ministry, one of the things we are doing is developing an electronic record system. Later this year, a company will start the work on developing appropriate software, so that each person who interacts with the public health system will have a unique identifier and be able to create a unique record for them.”

Among those present at the brief handover ceremony were Dr. Oneka Scott, Maternal and Child Health Officer; Joann Mandisa, Health Officer; Fiona Persaud, Education Specialist; Crystal Stoll Communications Officer and other health officials.