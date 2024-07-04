Farmer arrested with makeshift gun

Kaieteur News – A man who was arrested within the Karasabai Village area on Sunday with a makeshift gun, told police that he made the weapon to hunt.

According to the police, the ranks were in the vicinity of Cranrana, Karasabai Village in the South Pakaraimas on Sunday when they observed 29-year-old Vibert Thomas. The man was at the time riding a bicycle with a long metal object on his shoulder.

“The ranks, who were on Patrol in a Police ATV, advanced towards Thomas, who dropped the metal object next to a mango tree and stood a short distance away from where he dropped it. The ranks then picked up the object and checked it in the presence of Thomas, who observed that it was a makeshift single-barrel shotgun.”

A check of the weapon revealed no ammunition or serial number. When it was enquired if he was the holder of a fire arm licensed the man responded in the negative.

When he was told of the offence committed, Thomas reportedly told the police, he “made the gun to hunt” when on his farm.

He was then arrested and escorted to Karasabai Police Station along with the suspected firearm.