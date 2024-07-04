Baby who died at daycare suffocated – PM reveals

Kaieteur News – An autopsy on Wednesday has revealed that the three month-old Kyrie Nelson died from “Suffocation”.

Nelson was reportedly found motionless around 12:00 hrs. on Friday last in a cradle at a day-care located in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He was later pronounced dead by doctors after being rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Police investigations had revealed, Nelson was found motionless by one of the two teachers on duty, with his face down on a pillow in the cradle at the day care. It was noted too that when they found him he was bleeding from his nostrils.

The teachers reportedly washed the blood from the baby’s face in the kitchen area and tried reviving him but to no avail. The child’s mother was then informed and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following his death, the baby’s mother told police that she took him to the day care around 08:00hrs on Friday and handed him over to one of the teachers before leaving for work. That teacher confirmed that she did receive the child alive and fed him some porridge around 09:00hrs. At around 11:00hrs, she placed him to lie down in the cradle and left him to attend to another child. It was about an hour later when the teacher discovered the child motionless.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security also conducted its own investigation and found that the day care was not licensed to operate at the time.

According to the ministry, its license was expired since 2020. “The last documents issued to Mya’s Daycare, for renewing the Child Care Licence was February 7, 2020,” the ministry had stated before adding that checks made during post COVID-19 revealed that the facility was closed.

The owner, a woman currently on vacation in the United States of America (USA), is a registered caregiver with the Child Care and Protection Agency (CP&A) but had repeatedly reported that the daycare has been closed since 2020.

“However, investigations revealed that the woman’s granddaughter opened a child care facility illegally on the 2nd of January 2024 unknown to the Child Care and Protection Agency,” the ministry said in a statement before further revealing that no documentation or assessment was ever made for the “illegal facility by the Child Care and Protection Agency’s Early Childhood Development Services Unit”.

The granddaughter was arrested and placed in custody to assist with investigation. At this time it is unclear if she has been released.