PK Super Squad crowned 2024 Gary James Memorial T10 Softball Cricket champions

Kaieteur Sports – This past Sunday, with a massive crowd and their home supporters behind them, PK Super Squad defeated Barima Nobo by 17 runs in the finals of Gary James Memorial T10 Softball Cricket competition held at Mabaruma Settlement, Mabaruma, Region one.

The competition was organized by the daughters of the late Gary James -Treasure Alana James- Amin and Cherish James, and family.

Super Squad batted first on a pitch with lots of moisture and got off to a flier, as they posted 75 runs for the loss of 2 wickets from their allotted 10 overs.

PK Super Squad opening batters Angel Joseph made a fluent 29, Collette Mingo belted 15 (2×4) while not out batters Abigale Boyce and Zeritha Benjamin contributed 21 (3×4) and 3 runs respectively.

Natasha Benjamin and Stacy Benjamin were the main wicket takers for Barima Nobo with 1 wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, Barima Nobo in reply, were skittled out for 58 runs. Lorenzo Daniels 15 (3×4) and Natasha Benjamin 12 (1×6) were the main contributors with the bat.

Meanwhile, PK Super Squad bowlers Rayanna Benjamin, Jennifer James, Abigale Boyce and Zeritha Benjamin were the main wicket takers as they sealed a comfortable victory and pocketed $200,000 cash.

Mr. Micquel Perez Culture, Youth and Sports Officer for Matarkai and Ms. Rose Benn Regional Democratic Councillor/ Team manager, would like to express their gratitude to the following persons and entities who supported the Matarkai Cricket and football Teams that Participated in the tournament.

Matarkai NDC, Terry Cheap Shop – Baramita, Tarique Deonarine, RDC Region 1, OC Kooldeeep, LT. Field from GDF, International Imports and Supplies, CPG Port Kaituma, Ms. Benn and Mr. Stephan Hernandez- AREO Matarkai were among the sponsors.