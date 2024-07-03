PK Super Squad crowned 2024 Gary James Memorial T10 Softball Cricket champions 

Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 03, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – This past Sunday, with a massive crowd and their home supporters behind them, PK Super Squad defeated Barima Nobo by 17 runs in the finals of Gary James Memorial T10 Softball Cricket competition held at Mabaruma Settlement, Mabaruma, Region one.
The competition was organized by the daughters of the late Gary James -Treasure Alana James- Amin and Cherish James, and family.
Super Squad batted first on a pitch with lots of moisture and got off to a flier, as they posted 75 runs for the loss of 2 wickets from their allotted 10 overs.
PK Super Squad opening batters Angel Joseph made a fluent 29, Collette Mingo belted 15 (2×4) while not out batters Abigale Boyce and Zeritha Benjamin contributed 21 (3×4) and 3 runs respectively.
Natasha Benjamin and Stacy Benjamin were the main wicket takers for Barima Nobo with 1 wicket apiece.
Meanwhile, Barima Nobo in reply, were skittled out for 58 runs. Lorenzo Daniels 15 (3×4) and Natasha Benjamin 12 (1×6) were the main contributors with the bat.
Meanwhile, PK Super Squad bowlers Rayanna Benjamin, Jennifer James, Abigale Boyce and Zeritha Benjamin were the main wicket takers as they sealed a comfortable victory and pocketed $200,000 cash.
Mr. Micquel Perez Culture, Youth and Sports Officer for Matarkai and Ms. Rose Benn Regional Democratic Councillor/ Team manager, would like to express their gratitude to the following persons and entities who supported the Matarkai Cricket and football Teams that Participated in the tournament.
Matarkai NDC, Terry Cheap Shop – Baramita, Tarique Deonarine, RDC Region 1, OC Kooldeeep, LT. Field from GDF, International Imports and Supplies, CPG Port Kaituma, Ms. Benn and Mr. Stephan Hernandez- AREO Matarkai were among the sponsors.
Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!
Jul 03, 2024Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Jul 03, 2024
Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The seven-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]