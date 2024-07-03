Latest update July 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Israel war on Gaza live: 12 killed in Israeli air raid on ‘safe zone’

Jul 03, 2024 News

An Israeli air attack has killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of one family, in a designated “safe zone”

An Israeli air attack has killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of one family, in a designated “safe zone”

Al Jazeera – An Israeli air attack has killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of one family, in a designated “safe zone” after they followed Israel’s evacuation orders to leave eastern Khan Younis, the Associated Press reports.

The UN estimates that up to 250,000 people have been affected by Israel’s military order for people to leave areas near the southern city of Khan Younis as the total number of displaced people in Gaza is estimated to have reached 1.9 million.

After hundreds of sick and wounded people fled the European Hospital in Khan Younis only three patients remain, says World Health Organization representative Rik Peeperkorn, pleading for the hospital to be spared from attacks as an Israeli ground invasion looms.

The killing of four people in an Israeli air raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank brings to six the total number of Palestinians that have been killed in the area in the past 24 hours, including a woman and a child.

At least 37,925 people have been killed and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas-led attacks is estimated at 1,139 with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana secures 9 medals at 2024 CASA Juniors Championship

Guyana secures 9 medals at 2024 CASA Juniors Championship

Jul 03, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – After three days of intense action in the 2024 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Juniors Championship in Tortola, Guyana, former champions and last year’s runner-up,...
Read More
Mackenzie High, North Georgetown, QC among winners on Day Two

Mackenzie High, North Georgetown, QC among...

Jul 03, 2024

Guyana, T&T face off opening round, as action scheduled to bowl off Thursday July 4

Guyana, T&T face off opening round, as...

Jul 03, 2024

Bernard Bailey blasts 82 not out in Canada

Bernard Bailey blasts 82 not out in Canada

Jul 03, 2024

Former Guyana youth skipper Eugene LaFleur hits 97 not out in Canada

Former Guyana youth skipper Eugene LaFleur hits...

Jul 03, 2024

PK Super Squad crowned 2024 Gary James Memorial T10 Softball Cricket champions 

PK Super Squad crowned 2024 Gary James Memorial...

Jul 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The plight of the poor

    Kaieteur News – Guyana is often seen as a region outside the typical earthquake zone. But Guyana has felt earth tremors... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]