Israel war on Gaza live: 12 killed in Israeli air raid on ‘safe zone’

Al Jazeera – An Israeli air attack has killed 12 Palestinians, including nine members of one family, in a designated “safe zone” after they followed Israel’s evacuation orders to leave eastern Khan Younis, the Associated Press reports.

The UN estimates that up to 250,000 people have been affected by Israel’s military order for people to leave areas near the southern city of Khan Younis as the total number of displaced people in Gaza is estimated to have reached 1.9 million.

After hundreds of sick and wounded people fled the European Hospital in Khan Younis only three patients remain, says World Health Organization representative Rik Peeperkorn, pleading for the hospital to be spared from attacks as an Israeli ground invasion looms.

The killing of four people in an Israeli air raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank brings to six the total number of Palestinians that have been killed in the area in the past 24 hours, including a woman and a child.

At least 37,925 people have been killed and 87,141 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas-led attacks is estimated at 1,139 with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.