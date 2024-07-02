Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL after disastrous T20 World Cup 2024

Jul 02, 2024 Sports

PAK Stars Azam Khan & Saim Ayub Denied NOC For CPL After Disastrous T20 World Cup 2024.

PAK Stars Azam Khan & Saim Ayub Denied NOC For CPL After Disastrous T20 World Cup 2024.

Kaieteur Sports – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stopped cricketers Azam Khan and Saim Ayub from playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

PCB has strengthened its stance on the No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup co-hosted by the US and the West Indies.

The policy restricts central and locally contracted players from participating in more than two overseas leagues per year to manage the workload of players and prioritize national duty.

Earlier, when leg-spinner Usama Mir was told he had exhausted his quota of two leagues, he argued that since he is not currently part of the Pakistan team, he should be allowed to play in England.

However, he was told that this decision was not for him to make but for the board. The decision, which rests solely with the PCB, underscores the board’s determination to retain control over players’ participation in international leagues.

PCB officials have informed the cricket boards and franchises conducting T20 leagues about this stand and warned them against including Pakistani players without the NOC issued by the PCB. (Cricket.One)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls final

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls...

Jul 02, 2024

ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and...
Read More
Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage

Girmay first black African to win Tour de France...

Jul 02, 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL after disastrous T20 World Cup 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL...

Jul 02, 2024

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 off to a blazing start

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024...

Jul 02, 2024

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s & O60s World Cups

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s...

Jul 02, 2024

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Jul 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]