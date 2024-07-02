Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Is Nigel Hughes the ExxonMobil candidate?

Jul 02, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am compelled to express my profound concern regarding Nigel Hughes’s recent election as leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and his refusal to immediately denounce ExxonMobil while clearly prioritizing his personal business interests over the welfare of the Guyanese people.

Mr. Hughes’ relationship with Exxon is not just a mere association, but it’s a glaring conflict of interest.

His law firm’s office in Houston, Texas, the heart of Exxon’s operations, is a stark reminder of where his loyalties lie.

He cannot, in good conscience, position himself as a presidential candidate for the people of Guyana while simultaneously serving Exxon’s interests, even at this stage.

These dual roles are fundamentally incompatible and betray the trust of the Guyanese electorate.

Being embedded within Exxon might offer Mr. Hughes certain professional advantages, but the demands of national leadership require an unyielding commitment to the people.

The national fight against exploitation by powerful foreign entities necessitates his full and undivided attention.

Divided loyalty is simply unacceptable. The presidential aspirations of any candidate cannot coexist with the interests of an oil giant that has its own agenda.

Mr. Hughes must make a choice. Will he prioritize the welfare of the Guyanese people, or will he continue to serve Exxon’s interests?

The people of Guyana deserve a leader whose loyalty is unequivocally to them, free from the influence of powerful oil corporations.

Anything less is a betrayal of the public trust and an affront to the principles of good governance.

Sincerely,

Alvin Hamilton

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 01th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Let’s fight that snake Exxon!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls final

Chase sinks Leonora Sec’ 3-2, as Williams brace PC into Girls...

Jul 02, 2024

ExxonMobil 5th Annual Boys’ & Girls’ Schools U14 Football Championship Kaieteur Sports – The mouth-watering semi-finals action at the fifth edition of the ExxonMobil Boys’ and...
Read More
Girmay first black African to win Tour de France stage

Girmay first black African to win Tour de France...

Jul 02, 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL after disastrous T20 World Cup 2024

PAK stars Azam Khan, Saim Ayub denied NOC for CPL...

Jul 02, 2024

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024 off to a blazing start

National Schools Basketball Festival (NSBF) 2024...

Jul 02, 2024

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s & O60s World Cups

Windies Masters in the running to host O40s...

Jul 02, 2024

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Edward B Beharry supports Tennis team

Jul 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]