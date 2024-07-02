Is Nigel Hughes the ExxonMobil candidate?

Latest update July 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
I am compelled to express my profound concern regarding Nigel Hughes’s recent election as leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and his refusal to immediately denounce ExxonMobil while clearly prioritizing his personal business interests over the welfare of the Guyanese people.
Mr. Hughes’ relationship with Exxon is not just a mere association, but it’s a glaring conflict of interest.
His law firm’s office in Houston, Texas, the heart of Exxon’s operations, is a stark reminder of where his loyalties lie.
He cannot, in good conscience, position himself as a presidential candidate for the people of Guyana while simultaneously serving Exxon’s interests, even at this stage.
These dual roles are fundamentally incompatible and betray the trust of the Guyanese electorate.
Being embedded within Exxon might offer Mr. Hughes certain professional advantages, but the demands of national leadership require an unyielding commitment to the people.
The national fight against exploitation by powerful foreign entities necessitates his full and undivided attention.
Divided loyalty is simply unacceptable. The presidential aspirations of any candidate cannot coexist with the interests of an oil giant that has its own agenda.
Mr. Hughes must make a choice. Will he prioritize the welfare of the Guyanese people, or will he continue to serve Exxon’s interests?
The people of Guyana deserve a leader whose loyalty is unequivocally to them, free from the influence of powerful oil corporations.
Anything less is a betrayal of the public trust and an affront to the principles of good governance.
Sincerely,
Alvin Hamilton
