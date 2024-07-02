Diletta Doretti is newly appointed World Bank Group Representative for Guyana

Kaieteur News – As of Monday July 1, 2024, Diletta Doretti is the newly appointed World Bank Group Representative for Guyana. The appointment is aimed at unifying country level leadership across the institution in order to facilitate better support for the country’s public and private sector priorities. This was disclosed by the World Bank via a statement on Monday.

The newly created position is to provide a single point of contact for full access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services and will enhance the institutions’ ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

“Our goal is to increase operations in Guyana and having a unified leadership to partner with the government and the private sector will ensure that we can deliver impactful results,” said Doretti.

Additionally, “We are exploring key sectors including agribusiness, tourism, education, access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as transportation and logistics infrastructure.”

The World Bank Group is working in Guyana to advance human capital having a particular focus on education and strengthening climate resilience to flood risk management. Since Doretti, previously led the engagement of the World Bank Group with Guyana’s public sector it is only fitting that she will now be responsible for deepening and managing the partnership with Guyanese authorities and the private sector.

Doretti will also be developing integrated solutions that span both sectors to ensure the effective implementation of the World Bank Group’s engagement framework in Guyana.

The World Bank said that, “Since joining in 2002, Doretti has held various positions at the World Bank, including as Senior Private Sector Development Specialist for the World Bank West Africa region, based in Mali. She has extensive World Bank experience, including country engagements and developing strategies for private sector development, entrepreneurship, and innovation.”

The introduction of joint country representation is an important step towards building a stronger World Bank Group. Guyana is one of 21 World Bank Group offices transitioning to a single World Bank Group Country Manager or Resident Representative for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Having a bold vision to create a world free of poverty on a livable plant, the World Bank provides in over 100 countries financing, advice, and innovative solutions that improve lives by creating jobs, strengthening economic growth, and confronting the most urgent global development challenges. The World Bank Group is one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries.

It consists of the World Bank, including the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA); the International Finance Corporation (IFC); the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). For more information, please visit www.worldbank.org , www.miga.org , and www.ifc.org.