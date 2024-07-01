St. Ignatius pips Waramuri Top to be crowned Champions

Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – St. Ignatius lifted the 2024 title of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Blue Water Shipping National Secondary Schools Girls Under15 Football Championship, following a penalty shootout victory against Waramuri Top in the final on Sunday evening at the National Training Centre in Providence.
Following a nil-all score at regulation time, the match headed into a dreaded penalty shootout where the eventual champion held their nerves to prevail 3 – 2.
Earlier in the day, Waramuri Top asserted a 2-0 lead in the first half of the first semi final matchup involving Bartica Secondary, which ended as the full-time score.
Top scorer Veronica Chatta opened the scoring for Waramuri early into the contest with a superb left-footer from close range; after receiving a loose ball, crossed in from the right-wing into the penalty area, Chatta executed a brilliant finish to put Waramuri one goal ahead.
A couple minutes later, Chatta affected another goal as Bartica suffered more misfortunes with her corner being deflected off a standing defender, ultimately ending up in the back of Bartica net; giving Waramuri a handsome lead and solidifying their place in the final.
On the other side of the pitch, St Ignatius played very well to keep off Santa Rosa’s strikers but the weight of the match shifted when the eventual champions penetrated Santa Rosa’s net giving them a fighting chance in their quest to the final. With a 1-0 lead in the first half, St Ignatius cruised to victory in the second half as the opposition failed to affect a goal.
Defenders dominated the second half in both semi finals matchups with no further goals being scored in either game; culminating with Waramuri and St Ignatius setting up a nail-biter.
