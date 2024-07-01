Latest update July 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

ExxonMobil Boys' and Girls' Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action

Jul 01, 2024

Leonora Secondary is expected to face one of their toughest hurdles when they oppose Chase’s Academic Foundation.

Leonora Secondary is expected to face one of their toughest hurdles when they oppose Chase’s Academic Foundation.

Kaieteur Sports – ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament heats up today with semifinals action

The race for championship glory, which began this past weekend, intensifies tomorrow at the Ministry of Education ground. The Petra-organised fifth annual ExxonMobil Boys’ and Girls’ U-14 Football Tournament reaches the semi-final stage, promising thrilling action.

As it stands in the girls’ division, the formidable Bartica Girls, boasting an unblemished streak, face a strong Waramuri side both teams are without any losses in the tournament. Meanwhile, the dominant Santa Rosa Girls will aim to thwart the talented President’s College unit from advancing further in the competition. The matches are set and the players are ready to give us some exciting games today.

The boys’ division will showcase two high-octane semi-final showdowns between the top U14 football school teams in the nation. Defending champions Bartica Secondary received a knockout punch by the hands of a good-playing Leonora side. Considered underdogs, Leonora Secondary will tackle a well-balanced Chase’s Academic Foundation team for a chance to secure a spot in the final. South Ruimveldt and Dolphin Secondary have been playing some good football over the past six weeks; they are set to battle each other for the other spot in the Boys’ final.

These four semi-finals will determine the two teams in each division that will compete for championship glory this upcoming weekend, culminating in the grand finale on July 6. Fans can expect an exciting finish to this tournament. Tucville Girls, New Amsterdam Girls, Charity Girls and Marian Academy Girls will also be on show today. Matches between Bushlot Boys and West Minster Boys, and Bartica Boys and Wismar Christianburg Boys will complete the lineup of matches for the day.

This tournament is made possible by ExxonMobil with support from Stena Drilling and MVP Sports. It is approved by the Ministry of Education and endorsed by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and coordinated by the Petra Organisation. Kick-off is noon (12:00hrs).

Action the previous round of the 2024 ExxonMobil Girls U14’ Football Championship

Action the previous round of the 2024 ExxonMobil Girls U14’ Football Championship

