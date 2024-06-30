US$161M contract awarded to Guyanese and Trinidadian company to upgrade Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – Namalco Construction Services (from Trinidad & Tobago) in joint venture with Guyamerica Construction Inc. (from Guyana) have been awarded the contract to upgrade the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

On Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said that Trinidadian and Guyanese companies were awarded the project but did not disclose the names.

However, on June 26, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) published on its website that Namalco and Guyamerica were awarded the US$161,369,374 contract.

The joint venture companies were among four bidders vying for the contract when it was opened in January 2024 at NPTAB. The project was estimated to cost US$183,567,095 according to the Ministry of Public Works engineer’s figure.

It was reported that the repairs to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is being funded by a loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

This publication had reported that in May 2023, the Government of Guyana and the Islamic Development Bank, signed a US$200M Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the highway. The project will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73 kilometres of the highway, with two lanes undivided, nine bridges, and six culverts with improved design, quality and standards.

The project also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities. The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 73 kilometres-long, two-lane highway that runs between Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with Georgetown.

Last October, the NPTAB awarded a contract to Kuwaiti firm, Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants in joint venture with Guyanese company – CB& Associates Inc. consultancy to provide supervision services for the project. The contract cost is US$ 1,775,000.

The Kuwaiti consultant would be responsible for the design review, construction supervision and general project management of the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter, during the defects’ liability period.

It was highlighted before that the importance of rolling out this project was that the highway is in dire need of repairs. While the Government has spent millions repairing the roadway due to exhaustive use, it has returned to a dilapidated state in most sections.