Guyana Defence Force FC focused on championship repeat with Slingerz FC close behind

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Defence Force FC is determined to maintain their lead at the top of the table with a win over Monedderlust FC Thursday evening, while Slingerz FC are closely pursuing them after securing victory against Fruta Conquerors FC, solidifying their second-place position.

The defending champions asserted their dominance with a commanding 5-0 win over Monedderlust on June 27. The ninth-placed Berbice team made a notable return to top-level football in Season Six of the KFC Elite League.

Meanwhile, Slingerz defeated Fruta Conquerors 3 – 0, also at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara. Ryan Hackett of the Guyana Defence Force broke the deadlock in the 8th minute, followed swiftly by Stephan McDonald netting two more goals in the 10th and 28th minutes.

A surprise own goal from Ntini Bobb occurred in the 17th minute, with Runnel Gordon sealing the victory with the final goal in the 65th minute.

In the final fixture of the night, Slingerz took the lead with an impressive goal from Simeon Moore in the 36th minute.

An own goal by Osafo Jackson in the 26th minute added to their advantage, followed by Curtez Kellman’s goal in the 73rd minute to secure the win.

Just two points separate the top two teams in the league.

The Guyana Defence Force is the team to beat, maintaining their lead at the top of the standings with thirty-four points. They have achieved eleven wins and one draw, showcasing an impressive goal tally of fifty-two.

Slingerz FC from West Demerara holds onto second place with thirty-two points, bolstered by ten wins, two draws and forty-seven goals scored.

Guyana Police Force FC follows closely in third position with twenty-eight points, having secured nine wins, one draw and two losses in eleven matches.

Santos FC retains fourth place with twenty-four points, having garnered eight wins and five losses. Fruta Conquerors FC occupies fifth place with sixteen points, comprising five wins, one draw and seven losses.

Western Tigers FC maintains sixth place with fifteen points from five wins and six losses, while Den Amstel FC holds onto seventh place with twelve points, including three wins, three draws and seven losses.

Ann’s Grove United FC sits in eighth place with eleven points, having won three matches, drawn two and lost seven. Monedderlust FC follows in ninth position with nine points from two wins, three draws and eight losses.

At the bottom of the table, Buxton United FC remains in tenth place, securing one point from a draw and suffering eleven losses.