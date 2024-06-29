Key knocks from Taylor, Matthews, and Campbelle as West Indies clinch T20 series win over Sri Lanka

SportsMax – The West Indies Women clinched a six-wicket victory in the third T20 International against Sri Lanka Women, securing a come-from-behind 2-1 series win in Hambantota yesterday. The top three of Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, and Shemaine Campbelle were instrumental in this triumphant end to a challenging tour.

Chasing a target of 142, the West Indies reached 142 for 4 with just one ball to spare, but the margin of victory belies the control they exuded throughout the chase. Campbelle remained unbeaten at the end, scoring a crucial 30-ball 41, guiding the visitors home.

The innings began with Taylor and Matthews putting on a 60-run opening stand in just 48 deliveries. Their partnership set the foundation for the chase, with Matthews then pairing up with Campbelle for a 44-ball 51-run stand. Matthews fell for a well-played 49, trapped leg before attempting to swipe one from Kawya Kavindi across the line, leaving West Indies at 111 for 2.

With the requirement at roughly a run-a-ball, Campbelle expertly navigated the remainder of the chase. Despite the late wickets of Chedean Nation and Aaliyah Alleyne in the 18th and 19th overs, which added some drama, smart running in the final over ensured there were no further blips, sealing the victory for the West Indies.

Earlier, the West Indies bowlers had put in a commendable performance after opting to field first. They got off to an ideal start by dismissing Vishmi Gunaratne off just the second ball of the innings, as the aggressive 18-year-old top-edged an attempted pull off Chinelle Henry.

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama responded well to the early setback with a partnership of 55 off 54 balls. However, Samarawickrama’s dismissal, chipping one back to Afy Fletcher, and Athapaththu’s departure, caught excellently in the deep by Shamilia Connell, who made up for an earlier drop, came at crucial moments. Athapaththu’s 38 and Dilhari’s 26 off 22 provided some resistance, but their wickets stunted Sri Lanka’s momentum.

Some late blows from Ama Kanchana and Nilakshi de Silva pushed Sri Lanka’s total to a competitive 141 for 7. However, Player of the Series Matthews and her teammates ensured that the chase was completed with precision, making light work of what could have been a tricky target.

Scores: West Indies women 142 for 4 (Matthews 49, Campbelle 41*, Taylor 33, Kavindi 2-27) beat Sri Lanka 141 for 7 (Athapaththu 38, Fletcher 2-25, Alleyne 2-25) by six wickets.