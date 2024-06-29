Guyana signs landmark OACPS-EU Partnership Agreement

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Friday announced that the Government of Guyana has signed the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) – European Union (EU) Partnership Agreement, known as the “Samoa Agreement”.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, “This significant accord aims to strengthen ties, promote sustainable development, and enhance cooperation between OACPS member states and the European Union.”

Guyana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom His Excellency Dr. Rajendra Singh signed the agreement on behalf of Guyana at a ceremony held at the OACPS Secretariat in Brussels, Belgium. The event was attended by high-level officials from the OACPS Secretariat and the European Commission.

The landmark agreement succeeds the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, signed in 2000, and will govern relations among the signatories for the next twenty years. Negotiations concluded in December 2020, and the agreement entered into force provisionally in January 2024.

The 27 EU member states and the 79 African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries collectively represent around 2 billion people and more than half of the seats at the United Nations.

“This new Agreement equips the Parties to better address emerging needs and global challenges, including climate change, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development, migration, health, and peace and security,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.