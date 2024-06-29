Latest update June 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Driver pleads guilty to drunk driving, fined $190,000

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old driver was fined $190,000 on Thursday, after he pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Ravindra Deonarine

Ravindra Deonarine appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, where the charge was read to him.

