Driver pleads guilty to drunk driving, fined $190,000

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old driver was fined $190,000 on Thursday, after he pled guilty to Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Ravindra Deonarine appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, where the charge was read to him.