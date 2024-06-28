Walton-Desir, Forde withdraw from PNCR leadership race

…cite irregularities in the electoral process

Kaieteur News – Executive Members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amanza Walton-Desir and Roydale Forde, SC on Thursday suspended their campaigns for leader of the party.

Walton-Desir was the first to announce her withdrawal from the race. In a terse statement said the decision to bow out of the elections, one day prior to the start of her party’s 22nd Biennial Delegates Congress, “has been incredibly difficult” but was made after “deep reflection and extensive discussions with my team and close advisors”.

“My dear brothers and sisters of the PNCR, I come to you today to announce my decision to suspend my campaign for the PNCR leadership. This decision has been incredibly difficult, but it has been made after deep reflection and extensive discussions with my team and close advisors. Throughout my campaign, I have been dedicated to upholding the values of transparency, fairness, decency and integrity within our beloved party. However, recent developments which I am not at liberty to ignore, have raised serious concerns regarding the process,” she said.

Further, the PNCR member said that as of the morning of June 27, a preliminary list of delegates was not made available to her as a candidate to allow for claims and objections “and further, there is a lack of agreement among all candidates contesting on the procedures for conducting the elections”.

“These and several other issues necessitate careful consideration and resolution to ensure the continued integrity of our party and while I believe it is vital to address these concerns, I also recognize the importance of doing so in a manner that preserves our unity and strength,” Walton-Desir said in her statement which was published on her Facebook page.

The Central Executive Member thanked her supporters for their “unwavering belief” in her. “…Our shared vision has been my greatest strength. I am deeply grateful for your support and dedication. Though I am suspending my campaign, our work does not end here. We must continue to advocate for the values we believe in and push for the changes our party needs,” the PNCR member said as she encouraged all members of the PNCR to remain united and steadfast during “this challenging period.”

“Our strength lies in our unity and our shared commitment to a better future for our party and our country. Together, we can overcome any obstacle and ensure that our principles guide us forward. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Let us continue to work together for the betterment of our party and our nation,” Walton-Desir who is also Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said.

Like Walton-Desir, Forde announced late Thursday night that he too is suspending his campaign. He cited an “irregularities riddled elections process”. In a statement to the media, Forde said, “Today, I hereby formally suspend my candidacy and acceptance of all nominations for the positions to which I have been nominated by Party Groups across the Country.”

Forde listed three reasons for his decision while noting that they significantly impacted his confidence in the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. He said, despite several written communications addressed to the Central Executive Committee and the General Secretary regarding concerns about the integrity of the electoral processes for the party’s elections, he is yet to receive a response.

Further, Forde who is an attorney said “There have been noticeable irregularities concerning the list of delegates, which raise serious concerns about the transparency of the election process.” The Central Executive Member said too that “unreasonable timelines have been imposed to meet certain requirements for holding the congress, which have placed undue pressure and constraints on the democratic process.”

Additionally, he said that members from various regions across the country have expressed dissatisfaction with the “extremely limited time provided to organize logistics to attend and effectively participate in the Congress”.

Forde who premised his campaign on the principles of accountability, transparency and democratic governance said he remains committed to “the high values, ideals and goals of our party, set in place at its very core and at its very foundation by Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham which I believe are essential for the integrity of the party’s electoral processes”.

Forde reminded that on June 23, 2024, former General Secretary of the party, Dawn Hastings- Williams, resigned from her post. Her resignation was also influenced by “the lack of those very critical issues- transparency, accountability and internal democracy”.

“Her resignation coupled with evidence of irregularities, and the expressed dissatisfaction of members demonstrate that the current electoral process has fallen woefully short of meeting even rudimentary standards necessary to uphold these principles,” Forde said in his statement.

Notwithstanding, he believes that “it is imperative that our party’s internal elections adhere to the highest standards of democratic practice to ensure fairness and inclusivity.”

“Unfortunately, the deficiencies observed in the process have made it clear that these standards have not been met. Therefore, after careful thought and consideration and with a heavy heart, I hereby suspend my candidacy for the positions nominated,” the attorney said while thanking all the groups, members and supporters of the PNCR the confidence reposed in him.

He also thanked his team members for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

“I remain committed to the high values, ideals and goals of our party, set in place at its very core and at its very foundation by Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham. I will continue to work towards fostering a democratic and inclusive political environment within the PNCR,” he said while urging “the leadership and all members of the PNCR to reflect on these concerns and take decisive actions to improve our electoral processes moving forward.”

Forde posited that the PNCR’s “strength lies in our commitment to democratic principles, and it is crucial that we uphold these principles in every aspect of our operations.”

Meanwhile, despite the sharp criticisms and accusations that have been levelled against the incumbent leader, he remains adamant that negativity will not cause him to lose support. In a recent interview with Kaieteur News, Norton said he is unfazed by the accusations against him and is confident of re-election as leader of the PNCR.

The Congress of the party is set for June 28-30 and according to Norton, the party is focused on having a “successful Congress”.