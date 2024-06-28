Latest update June 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PPP/C Government needs to address corruption head-on

Jun 28, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I recently spoke with my nephew (who was born in the UK) about Guyana being one of the fastest growing economies in the world and is set to be the next Dubai.

His response was “as long as they can get rid of the corruption”.

Seems as if the issue of corruption in Guyana has reared its head again and is now being pronounced on by people who are not Guyanese.

The democratically elected PPP/C Government of Guyana needs to tackle corruption head-on.

It needs to do more. It needs to enhance the capabilities of those entrusted in enforcement so that they can do their job better.

It is no laughing matter that the USA is better informed about corruption in Guyana than local Law Enforcement Agencies.

These Agencies need not only funding but also training to do their job.

Guyana needs help to rid itself of corruption. Seeking outside help from USA or Interpol may be the way to go.

The question is “Is there the political will to rid Guyana of corruption?”

Sincerely,

Sean Ori

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Sharma, Axar, Kuldeep propel India to T20 World Cup final 

Jun 28, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Semi-final India vs. England at Providence  – England suffer 68-run defeat  Kaieteur Sports –India captain Rohit Sharma blasted a 39-ball half-century...
Read More
Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for...

Jun 28, 2024

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue Water National Girls U15 championship

Semifinals to be decided tomorrow in GFF Blue...

Jun 28, 2024

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA Championship

Verwey, Sumner to lead Guyana at 2024 CASA...

Jun 28, 2024

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior tourney

Action continued on Day 2 of GBA National Junior...

Jun 28, 2024

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at NYSCL Independence Cup which begins today

Regal Legends and Masters ready to rumble at...

Jun 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]