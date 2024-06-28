Jeremiah Louis replaces injured Kemar Roach for England Tests

Tevin Imlach gets call up

SportsMax – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced an updated 15-member squad for the three-Test Richards Botham series in England, starting on 10 July 2024 at Lord’s.

The squad features one significant change: Kemar Roach has been replaced by St. Kitts & Nevis’ fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis due to Roach’s ongoing rehabilitation from a knee injury sustained during the County Championship in England.

Lead Selector the Most Honorable Dr. Desmond Haynes remarked, “Kemar’s skill and experience in English conditions will be missed. However, this opportunity has been long in the making for Jeremiah Louis, he certainly has the skill and experience to make an impact in England.”

Guyanese batsman Tevin Imlach is also part of the squad named. He along with fellow countrymen Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair are all selected.

The Richards Botham series, named after West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and England great Lord Ian Botham, is a historic rivalry dating back to 1928 when the West Indies first toured England.

West Indies Test Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain) Alick Athanaze Joshua Da Silva Jason Holder Kavem Hodge Tevin Imlach Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain) Shamar Joseph Mikyle Louis Zachary McCaskie Kirk McKenzie Gudakesh Motie Jeremiah Louis Jayden Seales Kevin Sinclair

19-year-old fast bowler Isai Thorne will join the squad as a development player.

Team Management Unit:

Head Coach: Andre Coley, Team Manager: Rawl Lewis, Assistant Coaches: Jimmy Adams, Rayon Griffith, Shaun Tait, Physiotherapist: Dr. Denis Byam, Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers, Team Masseuse: Fitzbert Alleyne, Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetram.

The squad has been in a training camp at Tonbridge School and will play a 3-day warm-up match against the England Lions at Beckenham starting on 4 July.

Fixtures for England series:

Wednesday 3 July 2024 3-Day Warm-Up Match Beckenham

Wednesday 10 July 2024 1st Test Match Lord’s

Thursday 18 July 2024 2nd Test Match Trent Bridge

Friday 26 July 2024 3rd Test Match Edgbaston

Pic – ,