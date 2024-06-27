‘Guyanese Critic’ gets another multi-million dollar project

Kaieteur News – Tepui Group Inc., a company closely linked to social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues, known as ‘Guyanese Critic,’ who previously failed to meet specific criteria yet received an $865 million contract last year, has now been awarded another multi-million dollar government contract.

Last month, it was revealed by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) that Rodrigues had failed during the evaluation process for bids at the level of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), but was still handed a $865 million contract to build a pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to reports, the PPC in its report highlighted several procurement breaches committed by Tepui and overlooked by NPTAB in awarding the pump station contract.

According to the document, NPTAB ignored several key details when it came to the company satisfying the evaluation criteria for the award of the $865million deal.

Tepui failed to meet the following:

Failed to meet $8M bid security amount

Failed to demonstrate construction experience

No experience with project of similar nature

No record of Past Work Experience

Failed to demonstrate financial capacity

No audited financial statements

No evidence of ownership and or possession of key equipment

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Rodrigues during one of his morning lives had revealed that he received a multi-million dollar contract from the Ministry of Housing.

Similarly, the PPC in its report had revealed that during the evaluation period for the pump station contract, Tepui had listed a $313 million contract with Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) which falls under the Housing Ministry, for the upgrade of roads in Block 3, Great Diamond. It was stated that the contract is dated February 24th, 2023.

The document also states that the company received other government contracts. Tepui had submitted a document to show the list of projects it has done which includes the rehabilitation of South Pakistan Street and rehabilitation of Tyre Shop Street, valued at $25 million and $24 million respectively. Both contracts were purportedly awarded by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. It should be noted, however, that the date of those contracts were not stated.

Following the revelation, checks were made by this publication on the NPTAB website for other contracts awarded to Tepui Group but to no avail. As such, Kaieteur News resorted to asking Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo during one of his weekly press conferences whether it was true that the ‘Guyanese Critic’s’ company received another government contract.

While Jagdeo was unable to confirm if Tepui Group did receive the contract, he directed the publication to check online since all contracts are made public.

It should be noted that as of June 26, 2024, the only contract listed as awarded to Tepui on NPTAB’s website is the Belle Vue pump station contract.

In light of recent revelation that Tepui received another multi-million contract, contact was made with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves on Wednesday for details on the CHPA contracts that were awarded to Tepui. In response, Mr Greaves noted that he will get the information and return the call. Up to press time Mr. Greaves did not return the call.