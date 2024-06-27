Decomposed body found in swamp in Linden

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man was on Tuesday found in a swamp in the vicinity of Blacker Creek and Blue Lake, MacKenzie, Linden, Region 10.

Investigators confirmed that the body was found by persons who were fishing in the area. Police was called and the body removed.

Up to press time the decomposed body was not identified.

Investigations are ongoing.