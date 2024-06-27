Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Decomposed body found in swamp in Linden

Jun 27, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man was on Tuesday found in a swamp in the vicinity of Blacker Creek and Blue Lake, MacKenzie, Linden, Region 10.

Investigators confirmed that the body was found by persons who were fishing in the area. Police was called and the body removed.

Up to press time the decomposed body was not identified.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Pacers, Shamsi brilliance rocket South Africa into finals

Jun 27, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan – Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7) Kaieteur Sports – South Africa...
Read More
Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals billed for tomorrow

Georgetown Regional U14 and U18 Basketball Finals...

Jun 27, 2024

“I think it’s important to stay Cool, Calm”- Sharma

“I think it’s important to stay Cool,...

Jun 27, 2024

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament set to conclude today

NSC National Junior Singles Badminton Tournament...

Jun 27, 2024

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for July 6th; several Guyana teammates on show

First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for...

Jun 27, 2024

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out

Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh...

Jun 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]