Decomposed body found in swamp in Linden

Latest update June 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 27, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man was on Tuesday found in a swamp in the vicinity of Blacker Creek and Blue Lake, MacKenzie, Linden, Region 10.
Investigators confirmed that the body was found by persons who were fishing in the area. Police was called and the body removed.
Up to press time the decomposed body was not identified.
Investigations are ongoing.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 27, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final…South Africa vs. Afghanistan – Afghanistan (56 all out) Jansen (3-16), Shamsi (3-6), Rabada (2-14), Nortje (2-7) Kaieteur Sports – South Africa...
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 27, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – On Father’s Day this year, many fathers got a gift thanks to the affordable prices at Chinese stores.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]