Young Guyanese horse owner Kevin Prince strikes gold in USA

Kaieteur Sports – Twenty-seven year old Guyanese horse owner Kevin Stephenson Prince struck gold with a win in the United States of America. His horse Dads Good Runner won in New York last weekend at the Belmont at the Big A.

According to Prince, there were some nerves leading up to the race, knowing the caliber of the other jockeys.

“Going into the race with Dads Good Runner, I was a bit nervous with the competition. But I knew he was well prepared for the race and I was hoping he got the perfect trip, which he had went out the lead and never look back,” Prince said.

The passionate 27-year-old overseas-based Guyanese began his journey in horse racing at a tender age, and racing runs in his family veins. He noted that his father and uncle were horse owners.

“My uncle was a jockey/trainer where I spent most of time being around and where I learnt a lot about horses. It’s been my passion since then. As a youth I started having my own horses in Guyana, which I won a few races with.”

While success is sweet, Prince had his fair share of challenges in horse racing. “After migrating to the United States my dream was to own a race horse and win a race here in the USA.”

Prince dream became a reality after that dominant win last weekend.

“I felt very accomplished knowing that I came from Guyana with a dream at a young age and made it a reality at the age of 27.”

He also highlighted that he was impressed with the growth in Guyana’s horse racing.

“I always love racing horse in Guyana and will continue to do so. Guyana horse racing is building rapidly and with the aim of legislation we will only go forward.”

Prince has walked away with a lot of experience while racing in the USA. He changed a few trainers but found success when he teamed up with a fellow Guyanese, in trainer Randi Persaud.

“There were some challenges I had faces during my journey which I had took a year to get my victory. I had a few second and third places along the way and had to change a few trainers until I team up with my fellow Guyanese trainer Randi Persaud. I continue to believe in myself and my knowledge of horse to overcome any obstacles,” Prince explained.

With age on his side, Prince will be hoping to make further strides in the horse racing fraternity.