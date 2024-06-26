Taxi driver sentenced to three years for possession of narcotics

Latest update June 26th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 26, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver from Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
The taxi driver, Hardat Chan was apprehended on Sunday and subsequently charged.
The narcotics found in Chan’s possession amounted to 235 grams when weighed.
Chan appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court before Her Worship Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was sentenced.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 26, 2024AFP – Afghanistan advanced to their first-ever senior world tournament semi-final with a nerve-jangling eight-run victory over Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Monday that eliminated mighty...
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Kaieteur News – The price of a chicken fried rice is now $1400. During the pandemic, the price was $960. In a matter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]