Taxi driver sentenced to three years for possession of narcotics

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old taxi driver from Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice (EBB) was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The taxi driver, Hardat Chan was apprehended on Sunday and subsequently charged.

The narcotics found in Chan’s possession amounted to 235 grams when weighed.

Chan appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court before Her Worship Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was sentenced.