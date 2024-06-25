Man arrested for killing reputed wife

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old fisherman was arrested by police on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old woman that occurred on Saturday last in Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Anuradha Khatoon called ‘Mama’, who lived at Lot 1 Best Village, WCD. The 30-year-old suspect was apprehended by police at a location on the East Coast Demerara (ECD). According to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, on Sunday, the suspect confessed to the murder of Khatoon. He reportedly told investigators, he killed her because she told him to stop consuming alcohol.

Police reported that the incident occurred at about 23:30hrs, when the suspect came home under the influence of alcohol. Police related that the woman upon seeing the suspect in an intoxicated state told him that he had to ease on the alcohol drinking. As a result of her comment, the suspect reportedly became angry, and they ended up in a heated argument. Following the argument, the suspect then armed himself with a knife and dealt Khatoon one stab to the region of her throat.

The woman fell to the floor in the living room, and the suspect made good his escape. An alarm was raised by the woman’s 12-year-old son, stepson of the suspect, who was awoken after he heard his mother screaming.

The woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The scene was searched and one kitchen knife was found on the floor. A stab wound was seen to the woman’s throat area. The body is at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.