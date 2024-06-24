Three found dead in bus on Mabura Trail

Latest update June 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Detectives in Regional Division #10 are probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three persons who were found inside a minibus (BAC 7350) along the Mabura Trail at 28 Miles, Sunday morning.
The discovery was made around 09:40 hrs, police said in a press release. Those confirmed dead are: the driver of the minibus, Leon Achee along with occupant, Refa Bovell of Linden. The other deceased individual has not yet been identified. The scene was visited by Commander of Regional Division #10, Superintendent Guy Nurse, along with a party of police.
Upon inspection, the minibus appeared to be stuck in a deep pot hole with the rear of the vehicle submerged. The vehicle’s engine was on and all windows were locked. It is suspected that the victims had slept in the bus the entire night. The bodies of the deceased were examined for marks of violence, but none was seen on the exposed parts of their bodies. No foul play has been suspected. Further investigations are ongoing.
This country does not hear anything about oil from the PPP or the PNC
Jun 24, 20242024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup… Kaieteur Sports – It was a thrilling encounter that ended in South Africa toppling West Indies by 3 wickets in their tense battle for a spot in the semis...
Jun 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The United States Department of Treasury recently imposed sanctions on Nazar Mohammed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The 7-nation Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which marked its... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]