Three found dead in bus on Mabura Trail

Jun 24, 2024

Kaieteur News – Detectives in Regional Division #10 are probing the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three persons who were found inside a minibus (BAC 7350) along the Mabura Trail at 28 Miles, Sunday morning.

dead: Refa Bovell

Confirmed dead:  Leon Achee

The discovery was made around 09:40 hrs, police said in a press release. Those confirmed dead are: the driver of the minibus, Leon Achee along with occupant, Refa Bovell of Linden. The other deceased individual has not yet been identified. The scene was visited by Commander of Regional Division #10, Superintendent Guy Nurse, along with a party of police.

Upon inspection, the minibus appeared to be stuck in a deep pot hole with the rear of the vehicle submerged. The vehicle’s engine was on and all windows were locked. It is suspected that the victims had slept in the bus the entire night. The bodies of the deceased were examined for marks of violence, but none was seen on the exposed parts of their bodies. No foul play has been suspected. Further investigations are ongoing.

 

 

 

 

