GTA showcases destination at Caribbean Media Marketplace in New York

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) recently participated in the Media Marketplace during Caribbean Week in New York, demonstrating its commitment to promoting Guyana as a premier travel destination.

Representing Guyana at the event was Christina Koontz from CornerSun Destination Marketing, one of Destination Guyana’s North American Marketing Representatives. The Media Marketplace, a highlight of the week-long celebration of Caribbean tourism, took place on June 17, 2024, at the InterContinental New York Times Square. The Media Marketplace event serves as a vital platform for networking with leading voices, experts, and stakeholders from across the Caribbean tourism industry. This year’s event brought together media professionals, travel writers, influencers, and tourism officials, providing an opportunity to showcase Guyana’s unique offerings.

In a press release, the GTA said that Ms. Koontz highlighted the significance of participating in such a prestigious forum. She expressed that “The Media Marketplace provided an exceptional platform for us to share Guyana’s rich culture, vibrant heritage, and unparalleled natural beauty with influential media and travel professionals. We are excited about the prospects this exposure brings for our destination.” Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, emphasised the importance of these engagements in promoting Guyana on the international stage. “Our participation in the Media Marketplace at Caribbean Week in New York is a testament to our ongoing efforts to position Guyana as a top travel destination. By engaging with key media outlets and industry professionals, we are ensuring that Guyana’s tourism potential is recognised and appreciated globally,” Baksh stated.

The event featured prominent media publications, including Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and Essence Magazine. As a Gold level exhibitor, the GTA had the opportunity to conduct multiple meetings with these influential outlets, fostering valuable connections and enhancing Guyana’s visibility in the competitive tourism landscape. The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), organiser of Caribbean Week in New York and its signature Media Marketplace event, is dedicated to positioning the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination. The CTO’s mission aligns with the GTA’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism and showcase Guyana’s unique attractions to a global audience.

