Fruit vendor stabbed to death by husband

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the murder of Anuradha Khatoon, called ‘Mama’, a 34-year-old fruit vendor of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, which occurred at about 23:30hrs last Saturday night.

The woman was allegedly murdered by her reputed husband, a 30-year-old fisherman, at their Lot 1 Best Village home. Enquiries disclosed that the now deceased woman and the suspect had shared a common law relationship for the past five years.

According to a police release, on Saturday at about 23:30hrs, the suspect returned home under the influence of alcohol and the woman told him that he had to ‘ease on the alcohol drinking’.

The suspect became angry, and the couple ended up in a heated argument. As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Anuradha Khatoon one stab to her throat. The woman fell to the floor in the living room, and the suspect made good his escape. An alarm was raised by the woman’s 12-year-old son, stepson of the suspect, who was awoken after he heard his mother screaming. The woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The scene was searched and one kitchen knife was found on the floor. A stab wound was seen to the woman’s throat area. The body is at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. The suspect is yet to be arrested.