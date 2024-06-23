Over 70 honoured by RHTYSC in Tribute to Heroes programme

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth Sports Club on Saturday last created history when it hosted its inaugural tribute to heroes for overseas-based former members and supporters of the club. It was perhaps the first time that a local Guyanese Cricket Club has hosted an award ceremony in the United States of America. This spectacular ceremony was hosted at the Gateway Christian Hall located in Long Island, New York, and was coordinated by the local club executives and overseas-based Berbician Tracy Khan and Rick Rajesh Rugubir. Over 60 awardees receive awards from the top Cricket Club for their membership of the club for being founders and for the support of the club activities from its founding in 1990 to the present.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster organizing secretary cricket manager Rabindranath Robby Kissoonlall, first division captain Clinton Pestano and assistant secretary Jonathan Rampersaud were present at the 2 hour ceremony.

Foster provided a comprehensive report on the RHTYSC which was founded in 1990 by three times Commonwealth Youth Service awardee St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club. The main objective was to offer alternative activities for youths away from drugs crime and alcohol. The club’s first elected president was Keith Foster and its first fundraising activity was an oldies dance while on the cricket field. The club hosted its 17th match before defeating Fyrish for its first victory. The RHTYSC’s first cricket match at the Berbice cricket board level was at the under-19 level versus Auchlyne and its force BCB title was the Sydney Sabsook second division in September 1992. The cricket team of the club since then has played over 3100 matches winning 2834. the club has also produced 122 players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies at all levels and won an unbelievable 123 Tournament across all age groups and formats. The RHTYSC has also hosted over 10,000 activities under a wide array of subheadings and has made a positive difference in the lives of thousands of persons. Foster stated that the success of the club has been based on sheer hard work dedication and teamwork. Among the players produced by the RHTYSC are Assad Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Royston Crandon, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Sylus Tindall, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Sharmaine Campbell, Erva Giddings Sheneta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi, Dominique Ricky and Akshay Homraj.

Assistant secretary Jonathan Rampersaud stated that all of the awardees played major roles in the development of the RHTYSC from the humble beginning into Guyana’s most dynamic Youth and Sports organization which received a national award in 2016 and won the Guyana Cricket Club of the Year 2004, 2005 2009, 2010 and 2016. Rampersaud a national junior all-rounder stated that the club was very grateful for how the awardees input in its development. among the 70 awardees were USA international player Dominique Ricky and Akshay Homraj along with founding executive Moses Ramchardeen, Alton Hendrax and Errol Hendrax. Other awardees included former national cricketer Derek Kalicharan, Leslaine Lambert, Dr. AlscrickDendow, Dr Terrence Blackman, Sharma Sukhdeo, Emmanuel Seecharran, Sameer Sadloo, Rick Ragabir, Zahir Ali, Rajendra Sadeo Kieran Nero, Collist Cort, Radish Singh, Lucille Boman George, KS Singh, Sarah Chinsammy, Joel Pike and Feroz Islam. Each of the awardees received a special tribute to heroes trophy, a medal of excellence and a gift package including club souvenirs like T-shirts anniversary pins, key rings and a collection booklet. Guyanese Girls rock group hailed the outstanding work of the RHTYSC and urged members to uphold its high standards in the future. She spoke of the importance of working together to achieve the set objective and making a positive difference. the program also included sterling recognition of the national anthems of Guyana and the United States along with an Indian dance by the New York Saraswati Dance Academy.

The RHTYSC expressed gratitude to the following sponsors for their support which made the historic programme a success: T&R construction, Sterling Products Limited, Ansa McCall, J’ssupermarket, J’s Printery, Armco Construction, Bakewell, Old broom longe, Lalsa construction, cricket zone USA Sabrina Busgith, FarookJuman, Metro office supply, KSM investment, Mahadeo Pancho, Anil Beharry, Rick Ragubir Tracy Khan, Christian Hall, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, T and R audits general store, Tropical Isles roti shop, Tota Bakery of Brooklyn and Lucille George. The club would also like to express gratitude to the journalist Avinash Ramzan for providing a video clip on the history of the organization.