West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2024 Sports
BBC Sport – Shai Hope hit a supremely stylish unbeaten 82 as West Indies reignited their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket thrashing of fellow co-hosts USA.
Defeat by England in their opening Super 8s game put the Windies under pressure but they responded with a dominant victory in Barbados.
After bowling the United States out for 128, Rovman Powell’s side knocked off the runs in just 10.5 overs.
Hope, recalled to the side following an injury to Brandon King, was in remarkable touch from the off and hit eight sixes – including three in a row off Milind Kumar – in a fabulous 39-ball knock.
Roston Chase and Andre Russell had done the damage with the ball for the West Indies, taking three wickets apiece.
The USA will rue a three-over spell just after the powerplay that saw them slip from 51-1 to 65-4 with key batters Andries Gous and Aaron Jones dismissed.
The margin of victory was such that the Windies move ahead of England on net run-rate.
West Indies’ net run-rate is also superior to Group 2 leaders South Africa, who they face on Sunday night in the last round of Super 8s fixtures.
That could prove crucial as should the Windies win that and England beat USA on Sunday, the top three sides will be level on four points.
In that scenario, net run-rate will determine the two to progress to the last four.
USA can still make the semi-finals but would need a comprehensive win over England and for South Africa to beat West Indies.
Scores: USA 128 all out (19.5 overs): Gous 29 (16); Chase 3-19, Russell 3-31
West Indies 130-1 (10.5 overs): Hope 82* (39), Pooran 27* (12); Singh 1-18
Result: West Indies won by nine wickets with 55 balls to spare.
