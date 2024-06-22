National Women’s team wrap up encampment with fitness test, as CWI Regional U19 tournament looms

CWI Regional U19 Women’s Super50 Cup….

Kaieteur Sports – With the CWI Regional U19 Women’s Super50 Cup just weeks away, the Guyana National U19 team endured a fruitful fitness test on Thursday as part of their encampment.

The ladies entered camp this week ahead of the upcoming CWI Regional U19 Women’s Tournament, as preparations heightened on a physical level.

Thursday’s Fitness test held at the National Gymnasium, was a successful run for the young women who will be looking to go all the way this season.

The team, under the watchful eyes of their coach Clive Grimmond as well as former national player/manager Tremayne Smartt, engaged in the mandatory Yo-Yo, shuttles and other areas of endurance related assessments.

Following the run, players spent time engaging with their coaches as they gained further knowledge of the sport as well as other aspects of the encampment which helped to further build the mental aspect needed for regional and international cricket.

With a stacked team, most of whom featured during last year’s campaign coupled with their current progression and preparations, the young Guyanese ladies could easily return home with the title this year.

Meanwhile, the players will continue their training sessions as they gel and do some fine-tuning as they prepare to break camp soon, ahead of their departure.