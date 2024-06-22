Man on $90k bail after beating businesswoman unconscious

Kaieteur News – A miner accused of beating a businesswoman unconscious was released on Friday on $90,000 bail when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court. The miner, Ryan Smith, was on remand for almost two months. He was charged with assault.

Smith allegedly beat 51-year-old Holly Monderson, on April 24 with a piece of wood at Issano Landing, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven. According to reports, Monderson sustained a fractured skull from the attack.

The decision to grant him bail reportedly did not please the victim’s relatives. In a Facebook post, one of the relatives said argued that that the victim could have died.

“She survived. She’s alive and is in a stable condition, a stable condition in which she hasn’t and probably won’t be able for a long time, return to life as normal. She is still in physical pain and suffering from the side effects from that incident,” the relative said on social media.

According to reports, Monderson owns a business at Issano Landing and on the day in question, the accused had gone to her shop to make a purchase. The woman stepped out of the shop leaving Smith to browse for what he wanted.

When she returned, he made his purchase and left but while going through her purse she recognized that $10,000 was missing.

The woman suspected that Smith might have stolen the cash and went in search of him. When she located him, an argument ensued over the missing money and she returned to her shop.

Later that evening, Smith allegedly returned to Monderson’s shop with a piece of wood. Monderson was reportedly sleeping in her hammock when Smith entered and began beating her with the wood before making good his escape.

Monderson was knocked unconscious and was unable to raise an alarm. It was not until the following day that she was found by customers who went to her shop. Reports are that she was found in and out of consciousness.

The woman was immediately rushed to a health centre and then to the Bartica Hospital for treatment. She is still recovering from a fractured skull.

A report was made and Smith was later apprehended and charged.