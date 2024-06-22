ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 22, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Following the postponement of last week’s games, the Petra Organisation is set to kick off the quarterfinals of the 2024 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championship today at the Ministry of Education ground.
As the tournament edges closer to crowning its champions, the round-of-16 matches, which concluded two Saturdays ago, saw underdog teams like Leonora Secondary, Christianburg, and South Ruimveldt Secondary advancing to the Boys’ quarterfinals, while in the Girls’ division, formidable contenders such as defending champions Waramuri Top, along with Bartica and President’s College, are in the race to secure semifinal spots.
Today’s action-packed schedule includes Waramuri Top facing Charity Secondary in the first of four Girls’ quarterfinal matchups. Following this, Bartica Secondary will take on Marian Academy. Next, Tucville Girls will clash with Santa Rosa Girls in match #102, and the day will culminate with President’s College battling New Amsterdam Secondary in the final Girls’ quarterfinal.
The Boys’ division promises equally thrilling matches, starting with Leonora Secondary going head-to-head with Bartica Boys in the opening quarterfinal. Chase’s Academic Foundation will then match skills with Wismar Christianburg Secondary in match #107. South Ruimveldt will face Bush Lot Secondary in the third quarterfinal, followed by the final clash of the day between Dolphin Secondary and Westminster Secondary.
The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from Stena Drilling, DDL/Pepsi, and MVP Sports. The tournament is also coordinated by the Petra Organisation and approved by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.
