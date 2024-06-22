Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

Jun 22, 2024 Sports

Quarter Finals action set to kick off today at MoE.

Quarter Finals action set to kick off today at MoE.

Kaieteur Sports – Following the postponement of last week’s games, the Petra Organisation is set to kick off the quarterfinals of the 2024 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championship today at the Ministry of Education ground.

As the tournament edges closer to crowning its champions, the round-of-16 matches, which concluded two Saturdays ago, saw underdog teams like Leonora Secondary, Christianburg, and South Ruimveldt Secondary advancing to the Boys’ quarterfinals, while in the Girls’ division, formidable contenders such as defending champions Waramuri Top, along with Bartica and President’s College, are in the race to secure semifinal spots.

Today’s action-packed schedule includes Waramuri Top facing Charity Secondary in the first of four Girls’ quarterfinal matchups. Following this, Bartica Secondary will take on Marian Academy. Next, Tucville Girls will clash with Santa Rosa Girls in match #102, and the day will culminate with President’s College battling New Amsterdam Secondary in the final Girls’ quarterfinal.

The Boys’ division promises equally thrilling matches, starting with Leonora Secondary going head-to-head with Bartica Boys in the opening quarterfinal. Chase’s Academic Foundation will then match skills with Wismar Christianburg Secondary in match #107. South Ruimveldt will face Bush Lot Secondary in the third quarterfinal, followed by the final clash of the day between Dolphin Secondary and Westminster Secondary.

The tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from Stena Drilling, DDL/Pepsi, and MVP Sports. The tournament is also coordinated by the Petra Organisation and approved by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

Jun 22, 2024

BBC Sport – Shai Hope hit a supremely stylish unbeaten 82 as West Indies reignited their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket thrashing of fellow co-hosts USA....
Read More
‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP Invitational

‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP...

Jun 22, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues...

Jun 22, 2024

National Women’s team wrap up encampment with fitness test, as CWI Regional U19 tournament looms

National Women’s team wrap up encampment...

Jun 22, 2024

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as...

Jun 22, 2024

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ORSCA ‘test’

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real...

Jun 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]