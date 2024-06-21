Trio arrested for gun, ammo possession

Kaieteur News – Three men were arrested on Wednesday during a police intel-led operation in Alberttown, Georgetown. During the operation, police found an unlicensed 9mm pistol and two matching rounds of ammunition.

Arrested were a 43-year-old taxi driver from Den Amstel (identified as the driver), a 34-year-old unemployed resident of Timehri, and a 19-year-old unemployed resident of Rosemary Lane, Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

Detectives from the Alberttown Police Station were conducting a mobile patrol around 10:45hrs when they received ‘certain information’. Acting on this intel, they proceeded to Fifth Street, Alberttown, where they intercepted a black Allion car bearing registration number HD 6172, parked on the northern side of the street.

The police approached the three male occupants and conducted a thorough search of both the individuals and the vehicle. During the search, they noticed a side bag around the neck of the 19-year-old. Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain a black 9mm pistol and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The 19-year-old was informed of the offense committed and cautioned on the spot. Subsequently, all three occupants were arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station.

The firearm and ammunition were marked, placed into separate evidence bags, sealed, and lodged with the Station Sergeant. Ballistics analysis are to be conducted on the weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.