Miner set on fire by Venezuelan man succumbs

Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2024 News
The Guyanese miner, Valon Evans called “Doug” who was on Sunday set on fire by a Venezuelan man at Wenamu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven has succumbed to his injuries.
Kaieteur News learnt from the man’s friends that he passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment. Reports reaching this entity are that the suspect known as “Manuel” is presently hiding out in a neighbouring Venezuelan village.
Evans a resident of the Essequibo Coast, Region Two was reportedly set alight after the Venezuelan was told that he had slept with his wife. Police said that he was set ablaze around 04:00hrs on Sunday while sleeping in the Venezuelan man’s camp.
Reports are that the victim left his camp around 20:00hrs on Saturday and went to the landing where he had a few drinks to celebrate his birthday. Instead of returning to his own camp he went to the suspect’s mining camp and fell asleep there.
The suspect returned around 04:00hrs and found him there sleeping. His presence there angered the suspect and he accused the miner of having an affair with his common-law-wife who was reportedly there at the time.
The suspect then threw a flammable substance at Evans and set him alight before running away. Evans managed to extinguish the flames quickly and made his way to Wenamu Health Post to seek medical attention. He died days later.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 21, 2024…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world...
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Kaieteur News – At his weekly press conferences, Vice President, Bharrat Jagde0 continually expresses concern that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]