Miner set on fire by Venezuelan man succumbs

Jun 21, 2024 News

The Guyanese miner, Valon Evans called “Doug” who was on Sunday set on fire by a Venezuelan man at Wenamu Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven has succumbed to his injuries.

 Kaieteur News learnt from the man’s friends that he passed away on Wednesday while receiving treatment. Reports reaching this entity are that the suspect known as “Manuel” is presently hiding out in a neighbouring Venezuelan village.

Dead, Valon Evans

Evans a resident of the Essequibo Coast, Region Two was reportedly set alight after the Venezuelan was told that he had slept with his wife. Police said that he was set ablaze around 04:00hrs on Sunday while sleeping in the Venezuelan man’s camp.

Reports are that the victim left his camp around 20:00hrs on Saturday and went to the landing where he had a few drinks to celebrate his birthday. Instead of returning to his own camp he went to the suspect’s mining camp and fell asleep there.

The suspect returned around 04:00hrs and found him there sleeping. His presence there angered the suspect and he accused the miner of having an affair with his common-law-wife who was reportedly there at the time.

The suspect then threw a flammable substance at Evans and set him alight before running away. Evans managed to extinguish the flames quickly and made his way to Wenamu Health Post to seek medical attention.  He died days later.

 

