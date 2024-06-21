Five new wells to be drilled along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Linden

Kaieteur News – Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc, Shaik Baksh, led a technical team to several villages along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Linden to conduct an assessment and to consult with residents about the possible sites for the drilling of new wells.

Among the areas visited were Timehri, Kuru Kuru, Kairuni, Old England/Siberia, and Coomacka, GWI said in a press release. In Timehri, the team held discussions with key personnel from the GDF Air Corps to ascertain an appropriate site for the drilling of a well in the area.

Meanwhile, in Kuru Kuru, residents were upbeat about the prospects of having a new well drilled in the area, as this will improve the supply of potable water to the community. Additionally, in Kairuni and Old England, sites were identified for the wells to be drilled, with the cooperation of residents and the input of the GWI team.

Also, the residents of Coomacka were elated as they raised their concerns and assisted the team in identifying an area in the community for a new well. The drilling of wells and other infrastructural works for these communities will be completed by the end of this year, and will provide much needed access to water supply by the Guyana Water Inc. GWI has recently completed the drilling of wells along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway at Swan, Waiacabra, Long Creek, Kairuni, and Bamia. Follow-up visits will be conducted in those areas with further assessments and preparations for the mobilization of the team to commence works. GWI remains committed to ensuring that residents have access to safe and reliable water sources.