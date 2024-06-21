Fisherman remanded for murder of colleague

Latest update June 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old fisherman from the Charity Squatting Area, Region Two was Wednesday remanded to prison for the murder of another fisherman also from the same community.
The defendant, Shawn Myron Latchman is accused of the stabbing death of 30-year-old, Avienash Singh.
Latchman made his first court appearance at the Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke.
He was not required to enter a plea. The case was adjourned until July 29 where the matter will be heard at the Charity Magistrates’ Court for report and disclosure of statements.
The stabbing occurred on June 16 in the Charity Squatting Area and according to police, the two men were consuming alcohol at a shop in the area when an argument ensued.
Reports are that Latchman had previously accused Singh of having an affair with the mother of his children. He allegedly followed Singh out of the shop and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.
Singh was rushed to the Charity Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state but succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.
