Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club Horse Race meet

Kaieteur Sports – Horse owners and trainers across Guyana commenced preparation for the July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club horse race meet. This event will mark the club’s annual CARICOM race.

With the bigger picture being the Guyana Cup, which is slated for August 11, the July 14 race meet will be the final competitive preparation for horses running at this year’s horse racing showpiece, the Guyana Cup.

Horses have already been working out at the Port Mourant Turf Club and the horses are acclimatizing to conditions.

The provisional programme set out for Port Mourant race meet has eight races on the cards and close to 10 million dollars in cash and prizes will be up grabs. The feature race will be open to all horses running at an approximate distance of 1350 metres, where the top horse will bag G$1,500,000.

The three-year-old Guyana and West Indies bred horses will run at 1350 metres and the top horse will be rewarded $500,000. Horses in the H & Lower will run at 1500 metres and the top horse will be awarded G$400,000. Other races on the cards include the E Class Non earner last start & F and Lower, the two-year-old Guyana bred, the J & Lower, the L Open, and the J/K/L Maiden.

All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority Rules, and races are subjected to change. Horses would need to show proof of vaccination at time of entry.

Entries for the July 14 CARICOM race meet will close on July 8. The organisers are asking for horses to properly be entered through the way of entries form.

Contact for entries are Dennis on 640 6396, Fazal on 611 1141, Buju on 6587637, Shazeena/Rose/Vanessa on 322-0789, and Ginjo on 618 7278. For additional information or queries, contact should be made via Ginjo on 618 7278. All two-year-old horses will need to present a Vet Certificate (Verify date of entry).

The Port Mourant Turf Club CARICOM meet will serve as the final competitive preparation for the August 11 Guyana Cup meet, which is organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee. Guyana Cup will be held at Rising Sun Turf Club, and new horses from near and far will be battling for supremacy.