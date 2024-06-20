Latest update June 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again today; confident of being #1

Jun 20, 2024 Sports

World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffth will be taking on lifters from 32 other countries from just around 13:00hrs today when he’ll make a strong claim to win the 93kg division at the ongoing World Classic Open Powerlifting Championships taking place in Druskininkai, Lithuania.

Carlos Petterson-Griffith (right) with IPF President Gaston Parage and GAPLF President, Franklin Wilson at Sheffield 24 in February this year.

Ending the 2023 edition with a bronze and silver medal in the squat and deadlift, Petterson-Griffith will be pushing even harder this year despite the challenges faced in getting to the competition.
He will actually arrive in Lithuania about 7 hours before the weigh-in and this is due to the fact that his Schengen visa was only received on Tuesday afternoon, he commenced his journey on Tuesday night.  A similar challenge was experienced last year but it did not deter the Guyanese strongman who said that he is very focused on making himself and Guyana proud, once again.

“I am becoming used to these kinds of challenges and am mentally and spiritually prepared for the task at hand. I’d like to thank all my sponsors including the Ministry of Sport and the Guyana Olympic Association for assisting in making this trip possible. I’d like to say to all of Guyana, rest assured you be welcoming home the world Champion.”
Petterson-Griffith, who turned in a magical performance at Sheffield24 earlier this year in England, also broke the world squat record (332.5kg) which was eventually taken back by the USA’s Gavin Aiden with a squat of 337.0kg.

While Aiden did not make the cut for Worlds this year, Petterson-Griffith is ranked third based on nominations behind USA’s Brandon Pitre and Gustav Hedlund of Sweden, winner of Sheffield’s Powerlifting Championship.

A mouthwatering showdown of the world’s best strongmen in this fiercely contested 93kg class is anticipated today against competitors from USA, Sweden, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Canada, Norway, Italy Netherlands, Brazil, Cameroon, Ireland, Malaysia, Algeria, Iceland, Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Cyprus, China, Jamaica, Belgium, Slovenia, Latvia, New Zealand, South Africa, Quatar, Singapore, and the US Virgin Islands.

Guyana copped a bronze medal through Dominic Tyrell who made an encouraging senior debut on Tuesday in the 83kg division, Tyrell, the youngest competitor in that division, also ended 6th in the world out of 25 athletes.

