Nigel Hughes accepts nomination for leader of AFC

Jun 20, 2024 News

– David Patterson for chairman

Kaieteur News – Prominent Attorney, Nigel Hughes has accepted the nomination for leader of the Alliance For Change, while Member of Parliament, David Patterson will contest the post of chairman.

“We express our profuse gratitude to those groups within the Alliance For Change (AFC) that have nominated David and I as candidates for various positions within the management structure of the party and to the many delegates who have called to pledge their support,” Hughes and Patterson said in a joint statement. According to the gentlemen after lengthy and robust discussions, “we are of the opinion that in the best interests of the AFC and country that we ought not to compete against each other but, present a united front. In this context therefore, David and I have agreed that Nigel Hughes will accept the nomination for Leader of the Alliance For Change while David Patterson will decline nomination for that position,” the statement read.  Patterson will, with humility and gratitude, accept the nomination for Chairperson of the party, the statement added. “This we agree is in the best interest of a unified AFC.”

“I fully endorse Nigel Hughes as the best candidate to lead the AFC at this time as we head into

the 2025 Regional and General Elections. I am confident that with his leadership, our victory at

the polls will be guaranteed.” David Patterson said. “I am deeply appreciative of the great sacrifice made by David Patterson to decline the nomination for Leader. David has given outstanding service both at the party and national levels. I look forward to our joint united collaboration in building a stronger AFC and a modern Guyana. The AFC is and has always been the most inclusive political party and I am humbled to accept the nomination to lead this great party,” Hughes responded. “We reiterate our gratitude to the members of the AFC for nominating us and look forward to their continued support,” the statement concluded.

 

