Latest update June 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Exxon took US$3.5B from oil profits for drill rigs in 4 years – Financial Statements

Jun 20, 2024 News

…while Guyana earned US$2 billion in 3 years

Kaieteur News – Over a four-year period, some US$3.5 billion was expended by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) from oil profits to cover the cost of drill rigs used for its operations in the Stabroek Block.

 One of Noble drill ships working offshore

One of Noble drill ships working offshore

Guyanese leaders, as well as industry experts have all labeled the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) Guyana signed onto as lopsided benefitting Exxon and its partners: Hess and China’s CNOOC more than the country. Because of that deal, Exxon is allowed to recover 75% of the profits to cover cost before the remaining 25% is shared between the oil companies and Guyana; that includes the mere 2% royalty and profit.

As such, what Exxon spends on drill rigs, the company recovers that cost from the oil profits.  Exxon’s financial statements reveal that from 2019 to 2022 over $700 billion (US$3.5 billion) was expended on drill rigs, and others. It should be noted that while the document states ‘others’, it did not specify what those costs were. In 2019, $17 billion was spent on drill rigs, in 2020, the sum increased to $127 billion, in 2021, it increased to $203 billion and in 2022, it further increased to $366 billion.

In contrast, within three years, Guyana earned some US$2 billion (over $400 billion) from oil sales and royalty.  In 2020, Guyana received $41 billion, in 2021, Guyana got $85 billion, and in 2022, Guyana got $294 billion. Kaieteur News had reported, according to Liam Mallon, ExxonMobil Upstream President, the company is operating six drill rigs in the Stabroek Block daily costing US$500,000 (GYD$100M) per day based on current market-rate. He made that statement back in February at the 2024 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. Exxon is utilising four vessels from American drilling company Noble Corporation and two from Stena Drilling.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Jun 20, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The country’s fastest man over 100 metres, Emanuel Archibald, is setting his sights on winning his event at Saturday’s AP Invitational Track and Field...
Read More
Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club Horse Race meet

Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant...

Jun 20, 2024

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again today; confident of being #1

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again...

Jun 20, 2024

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One Guyana T10

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One...

Jun 20, 2024

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024...

Jun 20, 2024

Semifinals action set for today

Semifinals action set for today

Jun 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]