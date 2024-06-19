Labourer on $120,000 bail for alleged rape

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old labourer from Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday granted $120,000 bail when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where the charge of raping a child under the age of 16 was read to him.

The accused, Elijah Adams was not required to plead to the indictable offence when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

He was arrested on July 16, 2023.

The matter was adjourned to June 27 for the submission of statements and further proceedings.