Labourer on $120,000 bail for alleged rape

Latest update June 19th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 19, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old labourer from Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday granted $120,000 bail when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court where the charge of raping a child under the age of 16 was read to him.
The accused, Elijah Adams was not required to plead to the indictable offence when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
He was arrested on July 16, 2023.
The matter was adjourned to June 27 for the submission of statements and further proceedings.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 19, 2024– International Athletics Championships set for Saturday as Pompey gives Gov’t gold medal for support Kaieteur Sports – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Culture,...
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) must recognise its role as a tax collection agency and not allow... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]