With the gold scandal Guyana’s image has taken a hit

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – As expected they’re off. The accusations, finger pointing, counter accusations and denials in the revelations on the gold smuggling matter. Of course this was to be expected as investigations will cast its net far, wide and deep. Will other big fishes be caught in the net and brought up? Only time will tell.

We are hearing from both sides that the gold smuggling ailment is not new, but it seems not much was done to curb it. So the blame game and accusations will continue. With this scandal Guyana’s image has taken a hit. The investigations, hopefully will make revelations, and the chips fall where they may.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed