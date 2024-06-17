With the gold scandal Guyana’s image has taken a hit

Latest update June 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – As expected they’re off. The accusations, finger pointing, counter accusations and denials in the revelations on the gold smuggling matter. Of course this was to be expected as investigations will cast its net far, wide and deep. Will other big fishes be caught in the net and brought up? Only time will tell.
We are hearing from both sides that the gold smuggling ailment is not new, but it seems not much was done to curb it. So the blame game and accusations will continue. With this scandal Guyana’s image has taken a hit. The investigations, hopefully will make revelations, and the chips fall where they may.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 17, 20242024 ICC T20 World Cup… West Indies’ upcoming Group C T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Monday presents an opportunity to...
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 17, 2024
Jun 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – The United States of America has long positioned itself as the global enforcer of democratic values... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On Friday, 14 June 2024, Antigua and Barbuda and the State of Palestine established... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]