Guyanese voters should not have to choose between the lesser of two evils

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The recent scandals surrounding the major parties are making it difficult for voters to choose in 2025. Continued controversy during the internal elections of the PNC brings to mind the attempt to steal the elections during 2020 and the resulting sanctions. Additionally, the recent sanctions against a member of the central committee of the PPP also brings reminders of corruption claims and serious criminal accusations against other members of their central committee. Guyanese voters should not have to choose between the lesser of two evils. Those with strong morals and impeccable integrity should take the initiative to clean their respective parties.

We all know how things work in Guyana, which has a very hierarchical culture. A permanent secretary cannot get away with corruption without others in key roles also being aware. The Government must conduct an internal investigation of the Ministry that has been compromised.

This should be immediately investigated with or without the information from the USA’s investigation. The Government should also commence additional investigations into areas of government that have substantial budgets and increasing opportunities for the use of kickbacks and bribes to influence contract awards. Helping to send a clear message that they are serious about cleaning up corruption. These actions must come with results, otherwise it will be seen as only a circus show where attempts are being made to fool the public. As for the PNC’s internal election process that has recently been placed under additional scrutiny, they must take the necessary steps to provide the needed transparency. Reminders of election fraud will leave the opposition sidelined if not dealt with promptly.

Gold smuggling, drug trafficking and trafficking of people are all areas that the Ministry of Home Affairs and those responsible for National Security have responsibility to protect our nation against. If the Permanent Secretary has been compromised as alleged by the USA’s investigation then we must allow the CIA and their counterparts in Brazil and Suriname to work together in a combined effort to help clean up our country’s mess. The security of our porous borders is not improving and the help of larger and more capable nations should be welcomed. Any hesitation to do so should be faced with additional scrutiny. We now have Oil &Gas and a booming economy. There is no need to resort to these illegal activities to earn a living. The government must place more funds earned from the oil & gas sector into the hands of the populace and embrace law and order.

Wherever there is a large Guyanese population, there is an opportunity to work closely with that Government to curtail illegal activity. Thus, the UK and Canada should also be included. Guyana’s beauty shows best when our citizens are living peacefully in a safe environment. Illegal activities and the resulting influx of deported criminals only increases the crime and insecurity faced by our nation. It’s time for an extensive and comprehensive change in what is happening in the country, and the strengthening of law and order is the foundation of such a change. It’s time to clean it up!

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee