Hunter Biden found guilty on all three charges in gun case

Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 12, 2024 News
A 12-member jury in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on all three counts against him on Tuesday, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.
Hunter Biden, 54, slightly nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction. He then patted his lawyer Abbe Lowell on the back and hugged another member of his legal team. First lady Jill Biden arrived at the courthouse minutes after the jury delivered its verdict and was not in the courtroom when it was read. Hunter Biden left the courthouse holding hands with the first lady and his wife. They did not speak to reporters, got into waiting SUVs and drove off.
After the decision was announced, President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of the case and “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal”. The president said he and the first lady are proud of Hunter, who has been sober since 2019. “Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that,” the president said in a statement.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 12, 2024Kaieteur News – A former table tennis player Edinho Lewis, 37, was slapped on Tuesday with several charges after he was busted on June 8 with an illegal Ak-47 rifle, a Glock pistol, ammunition...
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – In recent years, there has been an increasing chorus within the Guyanese diaspora expressing a desire... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]