Hunter Biden found guilty on all three charges in gun case

Hunter Biden, 54, nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction [Matt Rourke/AP Photo]

(AL JAZEERA) – United States President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has been convicted by a jury of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.

A 12-member jury in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, found him guilty on all three counts against him on Tuesday, making Hunter Biden the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.

Hunter Biden, 54, slightly nodded his head after the verdict was read but otherwise showed little reaction. He then patted his lawyer Abbe Lowell on the back and hugged another member of his legal team. First lady Jill Biden arrived at the courthouse minutes after the jury delivered its verdict and was not in the courtroom when it was read. Hunter Biden left the courthouse holding hands with the first lady and his wife. They did not speak to reporters, got into waiting SUVs and drove off.

After the decision was announced, President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of the case and “will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal”. The president said he and the first lady are proud of Hunter, who has been sober since 2019. “Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that,” the president said in a statement.

