Teacher charged with possession of narcotics denied bail

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old teacher was on Monday denied bail when she appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

The teacher, Sharon McCurdy of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

McCurdy was arrested on June 6, 2024, after allegedly being found with 31.4 pounds of cannabis.

The case was rescheduled to July 3, 2024 for reports.