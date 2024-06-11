Latest update June 11th, 2024 12:59 AM

Teacher charged with possession of narcotics denied bail

Jun 11, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old teacher was on Monday denied bail when she appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

Sharon McCurdy

The teacher, Sharon McCurdy of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

McCurdy was arrested on June 6, 2024, after allegedly being found with 31.4 pounds of cannabis.

The case was rescheduled to July 3, 2024 for reports.

South Africa hold off Bangladesh to stay perfect at T20 World Cup

Jun 11, 2024

SportsMax – South Africa held off Bangladesh to maintain their perfect record at the T20 World Cup on Monday, defending a target of 113 in a thrilling finish in Long Island. The Proteas, who...
