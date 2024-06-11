Teacher charged with possession of narcotics denied bail

Latest update June 11th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 11, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old teacher was on Monday denied bail when she appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.
The teacher, Sharon McCurdy of Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.
McCurdy was arrested on June 6, 2024, after allegedly being found with 31.4 pounds of cannabis.
The case was rescheduled to July 3, 2024 for reports.
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 11, 2024SportsMax – South Africa held off Bangladesh to maintain their perfect record at the T20 World Cup on Monday, defending a target of 113 in a thrilling finish in Long Island. The Proteas, who...
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024
Kaieteur News – The ongoing conflict between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the government over wage increases... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]