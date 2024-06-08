I need my phone from Alberttown Police Station

Dear Editor,

In June 2023, police officers from Alberttown Police Station (CID) took possession of various items from the apartment of my deceased boyfriend, Nakema Deonauth who lived alone. Most of these items which included his computer, personal documents, apartment keys, etc., were later turned over to his parent. I do not know specifically what the police kept as evidence but they have one item that belongs to me, a cellular phone. If it was a phone that was never used, I wouldn’t be too upset over losing it since little material things can be replaced but this is not the case. The phone has great sentimental value to me due to the information it contains which includes photographs.

I lent Nakema this phone after his got damaged, with the expectation that he’d return it after buying a new one for himself. He was in the process of ordering one online. Since August 2023, I informed the officer in charge of the case, ASP Saraboo that the phone belongs to me and gave him a copy of the ownership document. I was assured that it will be handed over ‘eventually’. In September 2023, when I met the Crime Chief, Mr. Blanhum and Officer Saraboo regarding the progress of the investigation, I mentioned the phone at the end of the meeting and was again assured that it would be given to me. Ownership of it has never been disputed.

Editor, it has been almost one year since my boyfriend died. I’ve been severely traumatised by his death. On numerous occasions, my calls to the officer about progress in the case and lately, my phone, go unanswered and whenever I call the station, he is never available. It seems as if I’ve become a ‘nuisance’ due to my persistent calls and the officer has grown tired of me. However, recently, I was able to contact Mr. Blanhum who said that he will speak with the officer about returning the phone. Yet Officer Saraboo hasn’t contacted me and doesn’t take my calls. I can’t see why the police is holding on to the phone for so long and I’ve not been given a reasonable explanation.

Whatever information they believe is vital can be easily extracted, screen shotted or documented however they do this. I am not familiar with police procedures/methods, but it doesn’t seem to be a difficult task. In fact, since 13th June 2023, the police were given full access to the contents of the phone when I visited the station and unlocked it for them. Editor, I am kindly requesting the return of my property, my phone which holds great sentimental value to me from the relevant police officer.

Yours sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran