Front Page Comment: The Great Betrayal

Kaieteur News – Guyana faces an incredible paradox: Despite having vast oil reserves, the poor are suffering and the nation’s teachers who must mould our future generations are protesting for higher wages. This dire situation persists because the government refuses international assistance to renegotiate exploitative oil contracts.
Our government is forfeiting the country’s right to become debt-free. Guyana could easily achieve this by ring-fencing its oil projects. Instead, the government chooses to remain indebted, incurring billions in debt repayments each year. This leaves the country shackled by unnecessary financial burdens.
For nearly five years, Guyana has been producing oil without installing its own meters at the pumps, raising concerns about the actual production numbers. And despite a 50-50 profit-sharing agreement, the government has no say in how the oil business is managed or how billions are spent by the oil companies. In any balanced partnership, both parties would better monitor production and negotiate interest rates on investments.
Concealed audit reports revealing massive financial irregularities are symptomatic of the systemic issues plaguing Guyana’s oil industry. Foreign companies devour the country’s wealth, shipping it out tax-free and based on low royalty payments.
The government has also failed to hire experienced experts to thoroughly review multi-billion-dollar project costs presented by the oil companies. Despite public admissions of holding the “rotten end of the stick” in oil contracts, our leaders refuse to reclaim 20% of the nation’s rich oil fields thereby allowing continued plunder by foreign multinationals.
Even more egregious, Guyana’s politicians joined forces with oil companies to fight against a High Court ruling that mandated full compensation for any oil spills, thereby putting corporate interests above national welfare.
This betrayal is compounded by the fact that despite producing billions in gold, diamonds, bauxite, manganese, and oil, the country still borrows heavily to meet its basic needs. Guyana is the fastest growing economy on earth, yet relies on loans from the IDB, CDB, and other financial institutions to bridge the gaps in its Budgets.
Guyanese, it is time to wake up! Recognise the exploitation and betrayal by those sworn to protect you. Stand up, speak out, and demand the rightful share of your nation’s God-given resources. Your future and that of your children depend on it.
Front Page Comment: The Great Betrayal
Jun 08, 2024 Features / Columnists, Front Page Comment
