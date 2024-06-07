Thomas Lands corridor to be upgraded to major traffic route

Kaieteur News – Extensive rehabilitation and expansion work worth $397.6 million is underway along the Thomas Lands corridor, transforming it into a main route connecting Camp Street to Vlissengen Road.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday explained that the developed thoroughfare will be capable of accommodating all categories of vehicles.

He told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that Thomas Lands was never intended to be a heavy-duty road. However, given the current traffic conditions, once Carifesta Avenue becomes congested with morning traffic due to persons heading to school and into the city, all the trucks and heavily laden vehicles are rerouted there.

Minister Edghill stated that this is one of the reasons why the rehabilitation work is a priority and is progressing rapidly to alleviate traffic congestion.

To reinforce and stabilise the aging infrastructure from slipping, Mechanically Stabilised Earth (MSE) retaining walls are being constructed on both sides, utilising geo-grid and geo-fabrics materials filled with sand at the lower base and concrete in the outer walls.

Although new to Guyana, the technology has been employed in first-world countries for years and is renowned for its retaining ability. It will also allow for the expansion of the road by 1.5 metres on both sides to accommodate existing travel lanes and a pedestrian pathway, particularly for students within the area. JKP Construction is executing the works which are expected to be completed by October. Simultaneously, bridges and culverts are being rehabilitated to expedite the project. The public works minister also reassured that no access to the road would be hindered during the upcoming Emancipation celebrations.