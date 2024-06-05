Over 240 ounces of gold seized at CJIA

– three passengers held, gold disguised as silver-plated jewellery

Kaieteur News – Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), on Tuesday seized a quantity of gold jewellery from three passengers, two of whom are US citizens, who were attempting to leave on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York.

The operation, which was fully supported by officers of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), led to the discovery of approximately 240 ounces of virtually pure gold disguised as silver plated jewellery, that was being transported out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials, with a value of over US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604).

The outgoing passengers were arrested, taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force. Investigations are continuing, with a view of determining whether they are part of ring(s) reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana. Charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering Acts, with the relevant Authorities both in Guyana and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

“The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana and cautions that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences for their actions,” the GRA said.

“The Revenue Authority again entreats the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality,” the statement concluded.