Latest update June 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Over 240 ounces of gold seized at CJIA

Jun 05, 2024 News

Authorities intercepted 240 ounces of smuggled gold at the CJIA on Tuesday

Authorities intercepted 240 ounces of smuggled gold at the CJIA on Tuesday

– three passengers held, gold disguised as silver-plated jewellery

Kaieteur News – Customs Officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), on Tuesday seized a quantity of gold jewellery from three passengers, two of whom are US citizens, who were attempting to leave on an outbound American Airlines flight for New York.

The operation, which was fully supported by officers of the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU), led to the discovery of approximately 240 ounces of virtually pure gold disguised as silver plated jewellery, that was being transported out of the country without the necessary permits and declaration to Customs Officials, with a value of over US$560,000 (GYD$117,001,604).

The outgoing passengers were arrested, taken into custody and handed over to the Guyana Police Force. Investigations are continuing, with a view of determining whether they are part of ring(s) reportedly smuggling gold out of Guyana. Charges are likely to be made under the Customs and Anti-Money Laundering Acts, with the relevant Authorities both in Guyana and overseas being informed of the results of the investigations.

“The Authority continues to note the alarming trend in the efforts to smuggle items including gold, monetary instruments, arms, and narcotics through ports in Guyana and cautions that all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities should cease and desist therefrom, or face the consequences for their actions,” the GRA said.

“The Revenue Authority again entreats the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408.All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality,” the statement concluded.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage Road Race

Guyanese Cyclists gear up for Suriname-Cayenne Endurance Four Stage...

Jun 05, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – A six-member team from Guyana is set to compete in the prestigious Endurance Stage Race from Suriname to Cayenne, spanning from June 8 to June 10. This four-stage race will...
Read More
Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a time” approach following opening win

Sammy says Windies taking “One game at a...

Jun 05, 2024

Louis in, Chanderpaul dropped as West Indies squad announced for England Tests

Louis in, Chanderpaul dropped as West Indies...

Jun 05, 2024

New GPC INC 2024 National Open Chess Championship underway

New GPC INC 2024 National Open Chess Championship...

Jun 05, 2024

MYC&S splash off Inaugural Learn to Swim programme for Differently Abled individuals

MYC&S splash off Inaugural Learn to Swim...

Jun 05, 2024

Round of 16 set for June 22 as teams decided

Round of 16 set for June 22 as teams decided

Jun 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]